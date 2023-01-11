Ten Hag Thumbs Up Pellistri’s Performance Against Chalton

Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag has lauded the impressive display against Chalton in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Recall that the Red Devils defeated League One (England third-tier league) club Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford on January 11.

Brazilian forward Antony scored the first goal in the 20th minute and Marcus Rashford scored a brace. Pellistri assisted Rashford’s first goal.

In a chat with Sky Sports, the Dutch tactician said that he’s happy with the performance of the youngster.

“He’s progressing, also against Everton (in the indoors game),” Sky Sports quoted Ten Hag as saying.

“I was really happy with his performance, I was happy with his performance in the World Cup, his progress is really good. He’s come on and had an effect so thats the next step.”

Pellistri has played just two games for Manchester United across all competitions this season and has made one assist.

