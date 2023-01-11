Utilise All Your Best Players For 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Former Nigerian winger, Garba Lawal has urged the Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro to make use of all his best players within his reach in a bid to qualify the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Recall that the Super Eagles sit on top of Group A with six points from two games, scoring eleven goals and conceding just once.

Victory against Guinea-Bissau in a double-header clash will automatically seal qualification to the tournament slated for Ivory Coast.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, the former Levski Sofia star said that with the array of talents in Peseiro’s disposal, the Super Eagles should qualify for the big showpiece.

He also advised the Portuguese tactician to utilise some of the quality players once the AFCON qualifiers resume.

“There is no doubt that the current Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro is doing everything possible to ensure the team qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“However, the coach should ensure he utilises all his…