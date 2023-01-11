‘Why Ghana Can Win CHAN 2022‘

Black Galaxies of Ghana head coach Annor Walker says his team’s impressive performance in friendly games could see them win the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

Walker made the declaration after the Black Galaxies held Algeria goalless in a friendly to inaugurate the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Saturday.

The home side missed several scoring opportunities with goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad, who was part of the Black Stars squad at the recent World Cup in Qatar, standing tall with some excellent saves.

Midfielders David Abagna and Dominic Nsobila as well as Solomon Adomako and striker Jonah Atu Quaye showed some signs of brilliance that threatened the Algerians.

The performance of his players during the match against the local Desert Warriors has given coach Walker the hope that they can excel in the competition meant exclusively for home-based players.

“I am satisfied with the performance of my elements during the Algerian friendly in which we put…