Ajibade’s Goal, Assist Helps Atletico Madrid Into Spanish Women’s Cup Quarter-finals

Super Falcons star forward Rasheedat Ajibade scored and had an assist as Atletico Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-0 away, to progress into the quarter-finals of the Copa de La Reina (Queens Cup) on Wednesday.

Ajibade provided the assist for Atletico’s opener scored by Marta Cardona in the 45th minute.

And in the 60th minute Ajibade then got on the score sheet by netting the second goal for her side.

The last time Ajibade scored was October, 2022, when she netted four goals in a 5-0 home win in the league.

The 23-year-old currently has four goals in 14 games in the Spanish women’s topflight this season.

The Copa de la Reina is an annual cup competition for Spanish women’s association football teams organized by the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Atletico have only won the Copa de la Reina once in their history which came in 2016 and they have finished as runners-up on three occasions.

