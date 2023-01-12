Carabao Cup: Aribo Missing As Southampton Stun Man City, Book Semi-Finals Berth

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo was missing in action as Southampton knockout Man City 2-0 to book a place in the semi finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Nigerian international, who has made two appearance in the competition, was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes.

The Saints made a bright start, as Duje Caleta-Car saw an excellent half-volley tipped around the post by Stefan Ortega

They were 2-0 up before the half hour mark, doubling the lead in style as Moussa Djenepo drove forward from midfield before spotting Ortega off his line and superbly curling over the ‘keeper and into the back of the net from 30-yards.

Southampton inflicted the 100th defeat of Guardiola’s managerial career and also book a place to the semi finals .

