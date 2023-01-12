Carabao Cup: Dennis Subbed On, Awoniyi Unused As Nottingham Edge Wolves Via Penalty Shootouts

Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis had his chance to impress as Nottingham Forest defeated Wolves on penalties in Wednesday’s quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

The Nigerian international, who was making his second appearance, has bagged one assist.

Forest took the lead in the 18th minute through Boly. From a corner, a near post flick-on from Serge Aurier came off the bar and Jonny Otto before falling into the path of Boly to tap in from point-blank range.

Wolves responded positively and they would have got an equaliser in the first half if not for two brilliant saves from Dean Henderson.

The game got increasingly scrappy with a place in the semi-final draw in their sights. Forest almost scored in fortunate circumstances when a one-two involving substitutes Emmanuel Dennis and Jack Colback deflected off Nelson Semedo’s knee and off the inside of the post.

Neither side could be separated and a shootout ensued. Sam Surridge and Neves missed the opening penalties for the…