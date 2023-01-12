Felix Sent Off On Debut As Struggling Chelsea Lose To Fulham

It was a debut to forget for Joao Felix as the Portugal international was sent off, in Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Fulham at Craven Cottage in Thursday’s Premier League game.

The Blues have now lost three straight games and are winless in their last four fixtures (three defeats and one draw).

Prior to receiving his matching orders Felix was impressive with the most shots, most dribbles and created the joint most big chances for Graham Potter’s side.

But all that went south in the 58th minute when he was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Kenny Tete.
Felix becomes the first Chelsea player to be sent off on his Premier League debut.

Fulham open the scoring on 25 minutes through former Chelsea winger Willian, who cut inside from the left, and his shot flew into the bottom corner via a deflection off Trevoh Chalobah.

In 47 minutes Chelsea equalised through…



