Forget Sotton Loss, Man City Must Focus On Man

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan has urged his teammates to focus on this weekend’s clash against Man United in the Premier League.

The German international made this known on the backdrop of the team’s elimination from the Carabao Cup after losing 2-0 to Southampton in the quarter final of the competition on Wednesday.

However, Gundogan in a chat with the Club’s website, urged his teammates to step up their games ahead of Man United clash.

“Very disappointing, the result but also the performance,” Gundogan was quoted by the club website post-game as saying.

“It’s definitely not what we wanted. We had hopes of going through in the Carabao Cup but with that performance there was no chance. It was not enough from us.

“There are a few things, a few things against the ball ,we were not aggressive enough, not winning duels, giving them opportunities to play.

“With the ball we made a lot of mistakes, missed a lot of passes, gave them the ball too easily and…