Man United Are Full Of Confidence -Gundogan

Manchester City midfielder, IIkay Gundogan has revealed that Man United impressive form will make them a difficult side to beat.

Recall that both teams are expected to come at loggerheads at Old Trafford in Saturday’s Premier League early kickoff.

In a chat with Mirror, Gundogan praised the Red Devils players recruitment in the summer transfer window.

“United are in a really good moment right now, full of confidence,” the Mirror quoted Gundogan as saying.

“They recruited some really good players in the summer and sometimes it takes time. But we’re confident we have a lot quality in our squad.”

Manchester City are second on the Premier League table at the moment with 39 points from 17 games while Manchester United have 35 points from the same number of matches.

City are five points below Arsenal (who have also played 17 games) currently as they resume their quest for their third League title in a row.

