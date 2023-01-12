Messi, Mbappe To Battle Benzema, Lewandowski

Qatar 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Ballon D’Or holder Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski are among a 14-man shortlists for the 2022 The Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

The nominees were unveiled on FIFA’s official website on Thursday.

Africa is also represented on the shortlist as Achraf Hakimi of Morocco, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah made the cut.

Other players who were included are Julian Alvarez, Jude Bellingham, Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric, Neymar, Erling Haaland and Vinicius Junior.

Recall Barcelona and Poland striker Lewandowski won the last two editions of the award.

Meanwhile, Portugal skipper and Al Nassr’s new signing Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the shortlist.

Aside the award for the Men’s Player of the Year, there is the categories for The FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, FIFA Puskás Award,…