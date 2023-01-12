OFFICIAL: Felix Joins Chelsea On Loan

Portugal inter tournament Joao Felix has joined Chelsea on loan from Laliga giants Atletico Madrid.

Chelsea announced the move in a statement on their website on Wednesday.

“The 23-year-old previously played for Benfica in his homeland before switching to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2019, for a record fee for both clubs,” the Blues statement read.

“A skilful and stylish attacker, Joao Felix is most effective when roaming fluidly across the forward line and involving himself in the build-up play.

“Joao Felix was part of the Atletico side which claimed La Liga two seasons ago and as a teenager at Benfica, he was also a league champion, in his debut season.

“As well as team glory, the Portuguese international has been recognised individually, with his 2019 Golden Boy award honouring him as the best young player in Europe. He was also named Atleti Player of the Season last term by the club’s supporters.

“At the Qatar FIFA World Cup, Joao Felix scored a…