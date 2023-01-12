Shakira Slams Barca Legend Pique, Girlfriend In New Song

Colombian music star Shakira has taken a swing against her ex and Barcelona legend, Gerard Piqué, and his younger lover in leaked lyrics from her new song, the Sun reports.

Shakiria sings “I’m too big for you” in a collaboration with producer Bizarrap set to be released today (Thursday).

The lyrics from Shakira Bzrp Music Sessions 53, reported by Mundo Deportivo, gave listeners a taste of the storm to come.

“I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she reportedly sings in reference to Piqué’s new relationship.

Since her high-profile split from Pique after 11 years, Shakira, 45, has been returning to music with force.

Recent singles Te Felicito and Monotonía made reference to her ex, but not so bold and blatant as her newest lyrical prose.

The new song will be a collaboration with the popular Argentine producer Bizarrap as a follow up to his previous music sessions with Spanish-speaking rappers.

Other lyrics reportedly include:…