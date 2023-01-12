‘This Is The Hardest Job In Football’ –Potter Speaks Ahead

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has described the Blues job as one of the hardest job in football.

Potter stated this ahead of the Blues’ next Premier League fixture against Fulham on Thursday night.

Ahead of the game, Chelsea are in 10th place on the table, following a miserable run of six defeats in nine matches.

Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel in September 2022, with Marina Granovskaia, Petr Cech, Bruce Buck, Guy Laurence and Scott McLachlan all leaving Stamford Bridge too.

“I understood that was going to be really difficult. I just thought from a leadership perspective, it is fascinating, challenging and stimulating and ridiculously hard.

“I think this is probably the hardest job in football because of that leadership change and because of the expectations and because of where people see Chelsea. And obviously I didn’t think we would lose 10 first-team players [to injury] as well,” Potter said.

