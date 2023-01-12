West Ham United Line Up Move For Moffi

West Ham United are looking at the possibility of signing Lorient forward, Terem Moffi.

The Hammers are looking to bring in a new striker following their struggles in front of goals this season.

The London club, according to the The Sun have been targeting a move for Sevilla forward, Youssef En-Nesyri but the Moroccan is not keen on the move.

Read Also: Victor Osimhen Awarded The Globe Soccer Power Horse Emerging Player Of The Year In Naples, Italy

David Moyes’ side however face a big fight to secure the services of Moffi, who is also a subject of interest to a number of Premier League clubs.

Southampton already had a £15m bid rejected for the striker, according to Sky Sports.

The Nigeria international has scored 11 goals in 17 league appearances for his French club, Lorient.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…