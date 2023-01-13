Awoniyi To Miss Nottingham Forest Vs Leicester Clash

Nottingham Forest will be without Taiwo Awoniyi for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Leicester City.

The Reds will host Brendan Rodgers’ men at the City Ground but without their top scorer.

Awoniyi has missed Forest’s last two games against Blackpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers as a result of injury.

The striker copped the injury in his club’s away win against Southampton earlier this month.

Nottingham Forest, Steve Cooper confirmed that the Nigeria international will miss the clash against the Foxes.

“Taiwo didn’t make it for this one(against Leicester City),” Cooper was quoted by Nottingham Post.

“We’re working away with him for the weekend. We’ve got our fingers crossed on that one.

“I’m not going to ever cry about things that are going against us, but our injury list is really unfortunate at the moment.

