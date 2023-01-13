‘Chelsea Fans Don’t Deserve Happiness’

Super Falcons and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala has said Chelsea fans do not deserve happiness.

Oshoala stated this after joining fans of other rival clubs in trolling Chelsea on social media after their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night.

Graham Potter’s side suffered their third straight defeat in the Premier League clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Also, it was a night to forget for new signing and Portugal international Joao Felix, who was sent off for a dangerous challenge on his debut.

Recall, Barcelona and Chelsea have history between them following previous clashes in the Champions League.

One that easily comes to mind was the 2009 Champions League second leg tie at Stamford Bridge which Barcelona edged in controversial circumstances and went on to progress into the final.

Chelsea avenged the painful loss by eliminating Barcelona in the semi-final in 2012, going on to become…