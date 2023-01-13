I Want To Represent Nigeria

Barcelona Academy star, Bolu Olabige has declared that it would be a dream come true for him to represent Nigeria at the international level.

Olabige, a winger is an American of Nigerian heritage on the books of the Barcelona Residency Academy in Casa Grande, Arizona, United States of America, USA.

A number of Nigerian-born players have represented foreign countries but the youngster has pledged his future to the West Africans.

“I am definitely interested in playing international football because this would help fulfill my dream to represent my fatherland and bring the best of me in giving a good account of myself and skills,” Olabige stated in an interview.

“If invited by the football team selectors, it will be a great privilege and honor to put on the green-white-green jersey of Nigeria, the Great football giant of Africa.”

The 16-year-old also reflected

on his sojourn into football.

“Football was the first sport I ever remember watching with my dad. I was…