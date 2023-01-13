Iwobi Might Be Fit For Everton Vs Southampton –Lampard Hints

Everton coach Frank Lampard has hinted that Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi, might be fit enough to feature in their Premier League fixture with Southampton on Saturday.

Iwobi was initially ruled out for three weeks after sustaining an injury In Everton’s 3-1 FA Cup Third Round defeat to Manchester United on January 6.

However, Lamparddivulged during his pre-match conference that the 26-year-old could be available to feature in the match against Southampton.

“Alex is a lesser injury than what we thought so well see in the morning if he’s ready to play tomorrow,” Lampard’s message posted on Everton’s Instagram page reads.

The manager also gave an update on winger Andros Townsend and striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Dominic’s had a good week. We played three games in six days going into Man United, so we had to be careful with that one.

“He’s in a good place, he’s had a nice week’s training, we’re managing him…