Juventus Can Catch Up With Napoli In Title Race

Former Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia says he’s optimistic Juventus can catch up with Napoli in the race for the Serie A title.

Recall that both teams will clash this weekend and will be a mouth-watering encounter that will decide the league title.

However, in an interview with Gazzetta.it, stated that Juventus have the capability to overcome Napoli.

“Napoli are playing in a championship of their own and they lost for the first time in January. There is no doubt whether it is the favourite, but Juventus have come out and will be there until the end.

“There are many matches on the calendar and, even if Inter are 10 points behind, the gap is not unbridgeable for (Simone) Inzaghi who has a really strong squad.

“So far there have been no results in direct matches: the first four have lost them all and now they are forced to chase. In addition, in a decidedly particular season because it was split in two by the World Cup, they had injuries to key players such as…