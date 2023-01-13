Nice In Talks With Lorient Over Super Eagles Forward Moffi

OGC Nice are in talks with Lorient over the possible signing of forward Terem Moffi this month, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is in hot demand following his impressive scoring prowess for Lorient.

Moffi has scored 11 goals in 17 league appearances for Les Merlus this season.

Only Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe has scored more goals than him in the French top-flight this season

According to French website, Footmercato, Nice have reached agreement with Moffi on personal terms since December 2022.

Nice have however had their opening bid for Moffi turned down by Lorient.

The Riviera club are looking to sell the striker for between €20m to €25m.

Premier League club, Southampton, according to Sky Sports also had a £15m bid rejected for the striker this week.

West Ham United, Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion are also reportedly interested in Moffi.

By Adeboye Amosu

