Osimhen Targets 35th Serie A Goal As Napoli Tackle Juventus

Victor Osimhen will look to score his 35th goal in 65 Serie A outings when Napoli host Juventus at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday (today).

Osimhen has been in blistering form for Napoli this season with 10 goals in 13 league appearances for the Partenopei.

The Nigeria international netted his 34th goal for Napoli in the 2-0 win against Sampdoria last weekend.



The 24-year-old, who arrived Napoli from Ligue 1 club, Lille in 2020 scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances during his first season at the club.

Last season, Osimhen scored 14 goals in 27 league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Napoli top the standings with 44 points from 17 matches.

Juventus occupy second position, seven points adrift of the leaders from the same number of matches.

By Adeboye Amosu

