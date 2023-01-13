Rashford: Why I Idolise Rooney

Man United forward, Marcus Rashford has revealed that he grew up idolising Wayne Rooney because of the way he approached the game.

Recall that Rashford recently matched Wayne Rooney’s mark of eight straight scoring games at Old Trafford.

Rashford who is in hot goalscoring form was speaking after winning United’s December Player-of-the-Month prize. The player is now level with Rooney’s 21st-century record run from 2010.

He beat Luke Shaw and Casemiro to the accolade.

“He was one of my heroes growing up and someone that I always used to enjoy watching, probably not just because he’s a top player but just his personality on the pitch.

“They were the things that appealed to me when I was younger and watching him,” Rashford told MUTV.

