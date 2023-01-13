Van de Beek Ruled Out Of Season With Knee Injury

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the rest of the 2022/23 campaign with a knee injury.

Ten Hag disclosed the sad news in a chat with United’s media at Carrington today (Friday).

Van de Beek, 25, was forced to leave the field against Bournemouth earlier this month, after colliding with Marcos Senesi during United’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag later admitted that time would be needed to learn the full extent of Donny’s injury, with the boss now revealing that the former Ajax midfielder now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

“I think it is quite positive news. Of course, the bad news is he is out for the rest of the season, but the good news is, in the long term, his knee will be okay and he will be ready again to play at the highest levels and will be ready for the start of pre-season.”

