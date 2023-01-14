Awoniyi, Dennis Can Help Nottingham Forest Escape

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph says he’s optimistic Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis can help Nottingham Forest escape relegation in the Premier League if they sharpen their goal scoring prowess.

Recall that Awoniyi has scored four goals in 16 league matches while Dennis has played 10 matches and managed just one goal.

However, with Nottingham Forest sitting in the relegation waters, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the duo must sharpen their goal scoring boots in a bid to help the team survival.

“To be frank, it’s a big task but I believe in the naija fighting spirit and I know Awoniyi and Dennis knows what it means to remain in the Premier League.

“For me, I think goal scoring has been Nottingham Forest’s biggest headache and I believe Super Eagles stars are experienced enough to help their team survive relegation.

“This is the time the club needs them and they have what it takes to…