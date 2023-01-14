Chukwueze Provides Assist In Villarreal’s Draw At Celta Vigo

Samuel Chukwueze got the assist for Villarreal’s goal as they held Celta Vigo to a 1-1 draw away, in Friday’s LaLiga tie, Completesports.com reports.

Going into the fixture against Celta Vigo, Villarreal had won their last four games in all competitions.

Chukwueze set up Gerard Moreno to open the scoring in the 15th minute.

Also Read: Lampard Hints Iwobi Might Be Fit For Everton Vs Southampton

However, Chukwueze was replaced by Yeremi Pino before the commencement of the second half.

Celta Vigo were back on level terms in the 68th minute thanks to Jorgen Strand Larsen.

The draw took Villarreal up to fourth place on 28 points after 17 games in the league standings.

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.