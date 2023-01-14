Flying Eagles Thrash Global Soccer Academy In Friendly

The Flying Eagles defeated Global Soccer Academy 5-1 in a friendly encounter at the FIFA Goal Project Pitch, Abuja on Saturday.

Yahaya Ibrahim opened scoring for Ladan Bosso’s side on 11 minutes.

The Flying Eagles failed to add to their advantage in the first half.

Jude Sunday increased the deficit four minutes after the break.

Global Soccer Academy halved the deficit four minutes before the hour mark.

Segun Otusanya, Sunday and Emmanuel Ochegbu got the other goals for the Flying Eagles.

The seven-time champions are expected to play more friendlies ahead of the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

They are drawn in Group A with hosts Egypt, Mozambique and Senegal.

By Adeboye Amosu

