‘He’s A Sunlight That Covers Saudi Arabia’ -Renard Hails Ronaldo

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has described Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival to Al Nassr as a huge advantage to the country.

In a chat with TribalFootball, the former Zambia coach, stated that he has no doubts about the impact Ronaldo will make with Al Nassr.

He also said that the Portuguese international is sunlight that covers Saudi Arabia.

He stated: “Due to Cristiano Ronaldo’s career, due to the media impact he has, this is something that cannot be defined. It is a light, it is a sunlight that covers Saudi Arabia.

“In any case, that is the objective. He will bring the country to the fore a little faster. For context, Mohammad bin Salman came to power in 2017. It’s been five, six years and [football development] is very short, so there’s a will to achieve a goal that is a slogan here: ‘Saudia 2030’ (alluding to the bid to host the 2030 World Cup).

“Nowadays, Saudi Arabia is one of those countries, which are few in the world, that can attract many great…