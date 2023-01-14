‘Loss To Brighton, Worst Game For Liverpool’ -Klopp

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp has described the team’s performance against Brighton as one of the worst games since he took over as manager.

Recall that Brighton thrashed Liverpool 3-0 in today’s Premier League game at the Falmer Stadium.

Solly March scored a brace and former Arsenal forward Danny Wellbeck got on the score sheet as well.

Klopp bemoaned the defeat to Brighton describing it as the worst game.

“Bad really bad, I can’t remember a worse game,” Express co.uk quoted Klopp as saying.

“Brighton were the better team, it was well deserved. They played really well, it was a well organised team against a not very organised team. We gave the ball away, the spaces were too big and we couldn’t push up.”

Liverpool are eighth on the Premier League table with 28 points from 18 games.

Next up for Liverpool is an FA Cup third round replay with Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.

