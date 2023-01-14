Man United vs Man City – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Man United vs Man City – After beating Charlton Athletic by a score of 3-0 in the EFL Cup, Manchester United will try to do the same thing again.

In that game, Manchester United had 70% of the possession, and three of their 21 shots on goal were successful. Marcus Rashford (90′, 94′) and Anthony (21′) both scored goals for Manchester United.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, had a total of five shotsl, with two of them finding the back of the net. Manchester United have had no trouble finding the back of the net, scoring in each of their previous six games.

During that period, they accrued 15 while also giving up a total of 1. Of course, it’s not guaranteed that the pattern will continue in this game.

Manchester City and their visiting supporters will…