Moffi’s Goal Not Enough As Lorient Fall To Marseille

Terem Moffi was on target as Lorient fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Olympic Marseille at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Saturday night.

Moffi put Lorient ahead in the 29th minute of the encounter.

The 23-year-old has now scored 12 goals and recorded one assist in 18 league appearances for Les Merlus this season.

Marseille rallied to win the contest with Saed Kolasinac equalising seven minutes before the break.

Alexis Sanchez gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the game on 53 minutes.

Jordan Veretout added the third six minutes later.

Lorient remain in sixth position on the table despite the defeat.

By Adeboye Amosu

