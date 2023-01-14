Ndidi, Iheanacho In Action As Forest Inflict Fourth Consecutive EPL Defeat On Leicester

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester who lost 2-0 to Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s Premier League tie.

Leicester have now lost their last four Premier League games and are in 15th position and on 17 points, just two points above relegation zone.

While Ndidi played for 90 minutes, Iheanacho came on in the 68th minute.

While Emmanuel Dennis was an unused substitute, Taiwo Awoniyi remains sidelined with injury.

The win saw Forest climb up to 13th position on 20 points on the log.

Forest took the lead on 56 minutes thanks to Brennan Johnson who rounded the goalkeeper and fired home. The goal was initially disallowed, but after consulting the VAR, referee Paul Tierney gave the goal because an offside was incorrectly flagged during the attacking phase.

And on 84 minutes, Johnson grabbed a second for Forest, lashing the ball across Danny Ward to double his side’s lead.

At Goodison Park, Everton’s winless run continued following a…