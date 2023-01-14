NPFL: Enyimba Beat Nasarawa United Away

Enyimba defeated their hosts Nasarawa United 2-1 in a thrilling Nigeria Premier Football League contest at the New Jos Stadium on Saturday.

Elijah Akanni fired home a powerful shot in the 32nd to hand the People’s Elephant the lead.

Five minutes later, Imo Obot increased the lead five minutes later.

Enyimba have now scored two plus away goals in the NPFL for the first time in two seasons.

Oche Josiah reduced the deficit for Nasarawa United three minutes from time with a header after Ojo Olorunleke denied Ikenna Offor from the spot.

Action will continue in the NPFL with other matches on Sunday.

