‘Ronaldo Still Doesn’t Realise He’s Not 25 Years Old’ —Man United Legend, Cantona

Legendary Manchester United skipper Eric Cantona has said Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to come to terms that he is no longer young and is nearing the end of his career.

Ronaldo returned to United in 2021 and scored 24 goals in all competitions in his first season back at the club.

However, he fell out of favour under Erik ten Hag at the start of the current campaign, and subsequently gave a controversial interview where he criticised the manager and former players of the club.

That interview marked the end of his time at United, as his contract was terminated and he has now joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo turns 38 next month, and Cantona thinks Ronaldo’s downfall at United was caused by him not accepting that he is getting older, and that his role in the team had changed

“I think you have two kinds of players at the end of their career. Me, I decided to retire young, that’s another thing. And then the one who wants to play and play until the age of 40 years…