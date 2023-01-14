‘We Must Continue Like This’ — Osimhen Reacts To Napoli’s Victory Against Juventus

Victor Osimhen insists Napoli must keep on fighting as the ‘road is too long’ for a title talk now.

The Partenopei destroyed title rivals Juventus 5-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Friday night to move 10 points ahead of the Old Lady on the log.

“It was a fantastic night, Forza Napoli always!” he told DAZN.

Osimhen bagged a brace, with Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Eljif Elmas also on target, while Angel Di Maria got one back just before half-time.

“Congratulations to the team, big respect to Juventus for the fight, we needed this more. I am happy for the result and happy to contribute to the team with two goals and an assist. We want to build on this momentum.

“I always say we have a great squad with quality players and of course we cannot shy away from the quality players Juventus…