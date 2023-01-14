Weghorst Joins Man United On Loan From Burnley

Manchester United have completed the loan signing of Netherlands international Wout Weghorst from Championship club Burnley until June 2023.

United confirmed the transfer in a statement on their website on Friday night.

The statement from United read:“Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Wout Weghorst has joined the club on loan from Burnley until June 2023.

“The Dutch striker has been on loan at Besiktas this season, scoring nine goals and assisting four times in 18 appearances. He has made 414 club appearances in the Netherlands, Germany, England and Turkey, scoring 172 goals.

“He has 19 full international caps for the Dutch national team, scoring five goals, including two at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Speaking on his move to United Weghorst said: “I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United. I’ve played against the club in the past and it’s a…