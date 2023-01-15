2022 CHAN: Ghana’s Black Galaxies Suffer Shock Defeat To Debutant Madagascar In Group Opener

It was not the best of returns to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the Black Galaxies of Ghana, following their shock 2-1 loss to debutants Madagascar in Group C of this year’s tournament in Algeria on Sunday.

The Black Galaxies were making a first appearance at the competition since the 2014 edition in South Africa where they were runners-up.

Madagascar opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Solomampionona Koloina, who slotted the ball into the net after his initial effort was stopped by Black Galaxies keeper Danlad Ibrahim.

Things went from bad to worse for Black Galaxies as Madagascar went 2-0 ahead no thanks to a poor back pass by Augustine Randolf to Ibrahim.

The tame back pass was intercepted by Tokinantenaina Olivier whose shot came off the leg of Ibrahim and sailed into the net.

In the 67th minute Black Galaxies pulled a goal back off a long range strike by Augustine Agyapong.

But all efforts to secure at least a point proved futile as Madagascar…