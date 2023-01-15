Arsenal Claim First Premier League Win At Tottenham In Nine Years To Go Eight Points Clear

An own goal by Hugo Lloris and a brilliant strike by Martin Odegaard earned Arsenal a 2-0 win against North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday’s Premier League tie.

It is Arsenal’s first league win in the home ground of Tottenham since 2014 with.

The win means Arsenal, on 47 points, are now eight points ahead of champions Manchester City.

It is a return to winning ways for Arsenal in the league after a frustrating goalless draw against Newcastle United.

Arsenal made their intentions known right from the blast of the whistle and almost broke the deadlock early but Eddie Nketiah was hos shot blocked inside the box following a mistake by Lloris.

The Gunners’ positive start to the game was rewarded in the 14th minute after Bukayo Saka’s intended cross game off Lloris and landed inside the back of the net.

In the 36th minute Odegaard then made it 2-0 to Arsenal as he collected a pass from Saka and hit a low left foot drive into the bottom corner.

Spurs came out…