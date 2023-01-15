Carragher: Liverpool Are Worst Defensively

Former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher has criticized the Reds over the 3-0 humiliating loss to Brighton at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Reds turned in a really poor display, one which Klopp believes is the worst since he has been at the club, as they were trounced by the Seagulls.

That is back-to-back defeats after a loss to Brentford last time out in the Premier League, and Liverpool now sit eighth in the table.

A second-half double by Solly March and Danny Welbeck gave the Seagulls Albion a solid victory on Saturday.

Having shipped there more goals at the Amex, Carragher cannot see a worse defence in the top flight, although he thinks the brilliance of goalkeeper Alisson Becker is keeping the Reds in games.

“Liverpool are as bad defensively as anyone in the Premier League right now”, he wrote on Twitter shortly after the Match.

