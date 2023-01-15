Fernandes Goal Should Have Been Disallowed By VAR –Owen

Former England striker, Michael Owen, has faulted the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for mot disallowing Bruno Fernandes’ goal against Manchester City on Saturday.

Recall that the Portuguese international stroked the ball past Ederson after Rashford, who was in an offside position made a run towards the ball before slowing down.

At that point of the game, City were leading 1-0 thanks to Jack Grealish’s header.

Few minutes after Fernandes’ goal was allowed to stand, Marcus Rashford converted Alejandro Garnacho’s low cross to win the Derby.

Speaking on Premier League Productions about the goal, Owen said: “I think he does make a movement towards the ball.

“I think if you take Rashford out of the equation, possibly Ederson and the two players that are chasing him down all get there before Bruno.

“So he has definitely directly influenced that goal by being offside.”

