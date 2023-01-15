Guardiola Rules Man City Out Of Premier League Title Race

Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that his Manchester City side “cannot win” the Premier League title following their 2-1 defeat against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

City were under pressure to get a result against their fierce and in-form rivals as they headed into the 189th Manchester derby sitting five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

After a goalless first half, City were on top at the start of the second half and eventually made the breakthrough on the hour mark, with Jack Grealish finishing off a well-worked team move with a close-range header, just four minutes after coming off the bench.

However, Bruno Fernandes equalised with a somewhat controversial goal, after Marcus Rashford – initially caught offside – left the ball for his Portuguese teammate to strike past Ederson in the 78th minute.

Eighteen-year-old substitute Alejandro Garnacho then became the youngest player to provide an assist in the Manchester derby when he teed up…