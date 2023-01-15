If I’m Sacked By Chelsea I Won’t Question It –Potter

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has revealed that he will accept his fate if the Blues board decided to sack him as manager.

Potter is under the cosh after a dismal run that has seen his side win just one of their last nine Premier League outings. Five of those fixtures ended in defeat, the last of which was the 2-1 upset they suffered at Fulham on Thursday.

Potter said: “There are always questions if you don’t get results. I was under pressure after two defeats before the break, that’s from the media, but in terms of the board, I’ve had full support.

“But I’m not naive and if anyone I work for thinks the problem lies with me, they have every right to say, ‘Thank you very much but it’s not working’, and I accept that. But, speaking to them when things have been going badly, they have been very reassuring.”

On the attitude of his players, Potter added: “From what I see, they are professional, they are responsible, they are honest. We are in a bad moment and we…