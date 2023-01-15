NPFL: Abia Warriors Stun Rangers; Plateau United, 3SC Share Spoils In Thriller

Abia Warriors recorded a shocking 2-0 win against former Nigeria Premier Football League champions, Rangers at the Awka City Stadium on Sunday evening.

Bello Lukman slotted Kalu Nweke’s cross into the net four minutes before the break.

Monday Yakubu made the points save with the second into stoppage time.

At the New Jos Stadium, Plateau United and Shooting Stars served up a thriller with their game ending in a 3-3 draw.

Joshua Akpan gave Shooting Stars the lead on six minutes, while Onyebuchi Ifeanyi levelled scores for the hosts two minutes later.

The hosts went 3-1 up courtesy of goals from Anthony Okachi and Akintunde Azeez.

Plateau United however rallied back through goals from Izuchukwu Chimezie

and Ifeanyi Emmanuel.

Holders Rivers United started the defence of their title with a scrappy 2-1 against Lobi Stars at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt

Morice Chukwu put Stanley Eguma’s ahead on 16 minutes.

The visitors equalised through Umar Ubah 10 minutes…