OFFICIAL: Chelsea Announce Mudryk Signing From Shakhtar Donetsk

Chelsea have completed the signing of Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk on a eight-and-a-half year contract.

The Blues, who beat London rivals Arsenal to the signature of Mudryk, announced the signing in a statement released on their website on Sunday.

It is believed Chelsea shelled out £89 million for the Ukrainian international.

The statement read: “Mykhailo Mudryk has finalised his move from Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea after agreeing personal terms with the club.

“The Ukrainian international, who turned 22 earlier this month, has put pen to paper on an eight-and-a-half year contract with the Blues to seal his move to Stamford Bridge.

“A skillful player with plenty of pace, Mudryk has quickly built a reputation as one of the most dangerous attacking players in Europe in one-v-one situations. Primarily a wide player, he has featured on both wings for Shakhtar Donetsk, but many of his best performances came when cutting in from the left onto his preferred right…