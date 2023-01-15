Okowa Gets Thumbs Up As African Athletics Regional President

The organizer of the Okpekpe international 10km Road Race, the first World Athletics label road race in West Africa, has congratulated the President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Tonobok Okowa on his election as President of African Athletics Region 2, West Africa on Saturday.

Okowa defeated Vierin DeGon of the Benin Republic in the second round of voting with nine votes to six to succeed another Nigerian, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau as President of the regional athletics body.

In a congratulatory message, Mike Itemuagbor, organizer of the Okpekpe Road Race says Okowa has been a huge success since he assumed the mantle of leadership at the AFN in June 2021 and members of the African Athletics Region 2 are not unaware of this.

“I would like to congratulate my brother, Tonobok Okowa on being elected as the President of African Athletics Region 2. His wealth of knowledge in the field of sports governance and administration, acquired through time as a politician and a…