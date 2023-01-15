Tottenham Vs Arsenal – Predictions And Match Preview

One of our expert tipster partners, Allsportspredictions.com, has more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Tottenham vs Arsenal – The Gunners’ pursuit of greatness is ongoing. They are ranked first in the standings with a five-point advantage over the defending champions and have only lost once the whole season.

Tottenham continues to put in erratic performances in the meanwhile. They failed to win in their first two games following the World Cup break before ultimately succeeding against Crystal Palace. But this Sunday’s toppers will put them to the very limit.

Only three months earlier, Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1. They also triumphed in three of the previous four matches, scoring twice or more in each victory.

Also Read: If I’m Sacked By Chelsea I Won’t Question It –Potter

However, they haven’t had many clean sheets against Spurs. In fact, it had been nine years since the Gunners previously defeated them while maintaining a clean sheet on the…