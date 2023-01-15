‘Tottenham Will Have A Good Game Against Arsenal’

Argentine defender, Cristian Romero, believes that Tottenham Hotspurs will have a good game against Arsenal today in their Premier League clash.

Tottenham take on the Gunners today in a London derby at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium.

In a chat with Sky Sports, Romero said that Spurs can get back to winning ways.

“I think we can come back from this far back,” Romero said.

“But there’s a lot of work we need to do, using everything we’ve got. If you’re top of the league, you deserve to be there and that’s where they are.

“But we want to be there ourselves. We know we need to improve a lot of things, but we are working hard thinking about us not them.”

Romero has played 10 Premier League games for Tottenham this season so far.

He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina playing all seven games for the Albiceleste (Sky Blue)

Tottenham are placed fifth on the Premier League table with 33 points from 18 games.

