‘Why Man City Are To Blame For Liverpool’s Struggles This Season’ —Arsenal Legend, Wright

Legendary Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes that chasing Manchester City down in the Premier League over the past few seasons has “taken its toll” on Liverpool and is partly to blame for their current struggles, the Mirror reports.

Liverpool and City have battled for domestic glory on numerous occasions over the past few years: including last season, where City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League title on the final day of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Reds challenged on all fronts last year but have struggled significantly this term and slump to a new low on Saturday when they were thrashed 3-0 by Brighton, who leapfrogged Liverpool in the table.

Liverpool’s defeat against Brighton comes just a fortnight after they were picked apart by Brentford and has only fuelled concerns that their season is set to fizzle out.

And while some are busy speculating over what has gone wrong at Anfield over the past few months, Wright believes the Reds’ struggles are linked to their…