Abraham Hails Dybala Influence After Victory Over Fiorentina

Roma forward Tammy Abraham has said playing with Paulo Dybala has helped him improve his game.

Abraham provided two assists for Dybala in Roma’s 2-0 win against Fiorentina on Sunday.

“I saw myself learn the other side of my game today. Normally I want the goals, but today I am on the assists. I am happy for Paulo and now he owes me two assists!” Abraham told DAZN.

“Every day we are learning about each other. We had this little break when he went to the World Cup, but now we’re back, every day we are training together, learning about each other and hopefully this will be something great in future.

“Of course we’ve done well, but every team can improve. For me as a striker, I want more opportunities, more goals, but the most important thing is the three points. It would be nice to score more goals – especially for me!”

