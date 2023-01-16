Arsenal Can Sustain The Pressure –Saliba

Arsenal defender William Saliba believes the Gunners can sustain the pressure as the race for the league title gets tougher.

Arsenal produced a commanding display to beat Spurs 2-0 in the north London derby and are now undeniably favourites to win their first title since 2004.

“There’s no pressure because we play for that,” said the defender. “It’s better to have this pressure when you are at the top than when you are down at the bottom. It’s better to keep going like this and we don’t have to have pressure.

“We are focused on ourselves. We are not focused on our rivals. We have to keep going like this and stay focused only on our ourselves.

“It’s never enough. We know we have a lot of games to go. We have to be focused because things can change quickly.”

Victory banished painful memories of last season, when the Gunners were beaten 3-0 by Spurs and then missed out on Champions League qualification.

