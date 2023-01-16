Barca Deserve Super Cup Victory

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has admitted that Barcelona deserved their Super Cup victory against his team.

Recall that Gavi, Robert Lewandowski and Pedri were on target as Barça beat Real Madrid 3-1, with Karim Benzema scoring a late consolation.

“It was known that the team was not at its best,” Ancelotti told Movistar. “The game has shown some shortcomings. We will be back. It’s a blow, but you have to pick yourselves up and prepare for the next game.”

He continued: “We gave away too much. The game started evenly, there wasn’t much rhythm. Once the scoring was opened, they had more confidence.

“Avoiding giving gifts away comes first because we made it too easy for their first two goals. We have to play as a team and improve.

“In order not to fail like this, we have to work harder. Against Valencia, we showed something defensively and today we made too many mistakes.”

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information…